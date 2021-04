Statement on the provocative information attack against Baltic politicians

Source: Republic of Lithuania

During the past few weeks, information attacks were carried out against Estonian, Lithuanian, and Latvian politicians.

These attacks were meant to spread false information, discredit Russian opposition and undermine Baltic politicians’ support for it.

The Baltic Ministries of Foreign Affairs note an increase in information and cyber attacks directed against European countries, aimed at undercutting their support for the democratic processes in Belarus and Russia, and their efforts to push for deescalation along Ukraine’s borders.

MIL OSI