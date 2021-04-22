Telephone conversation with Minister President of Saxony Michael Kretschmer

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The discussion focused on the prospects for expanding Russian-German relations, in which inter-regional ties play an important part.

COVID-19 response efforts were also at the centre of attention. Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to cooperate with German partners in this field, including the organisation of vaccine supplies and their joint production.

At the request of Michael Kretschmer, the President of Russia informed him about Russian approaches to resolving the intra-Ukrainian crisis. They also touched upon the situation around Alexei Navalny.

MIL OSI