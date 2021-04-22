Viasna activist Aliaksandr Vaitseshyk walks free after 8 days in jail

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Aliaksandr Vaitseshyk

Aliaksandr Vaitseshyk, activist of the Human Rights Center “Viasna” in Baranavičy, was released today after spending eight days in prison on charges of interfering with the work of the court. The initial 15-day sentence was reduced after an appeal.

On April 14, the human rights defender was sentenced to 15 days of administrative detention after he was found guilty under Article 25.1 of the Administrative Code, “contempt of court”. Vaitseshyk was detained in the building of the Baranavičy District and City Court, while he was monitoring an administrative trial.

Vaitseshyk was reportedly detained for taking pictures of the defendant. Although, the activist argued that he only recorded the court session with a voice recording application, which is his legitimate right.

The activist declared a hunger strike to protest his illegal detention and unjust imprisonment. As a result, the hunger strike lasted eight days.

