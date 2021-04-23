Executive order on non-working days in May 2021 in Russia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In order to maintain the decline in the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), to improve the health of the citizens of the Russian Federation, and in accordance with Article 80 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, the President resolved to establish non-working days on May 4 through May 7, 2021, with salary retention for employees.

Public authorities and other bodies and organisations were instructed to determine the number of employees needed to ensure the operation of these bodies and organisations on May 1 through 10, 2021.

