Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis: Lithuania strongly supports Northern Macedonia’s EU membership aspirations

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 23 April, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis held a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs of North Macedonia Nikola Dimitrov.

The Ministers discussed possibilities for strengthening bilateral cooperation, prospects of North Macedonia’s integration into the EU, important regional security issues, the Baltic states’ cooperation experience, and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Landsbergis expressed Lithuania’s continued robust support for North Macedonia’s EU membership aspirations. “Bearing in mind North Macedonia’s political will, the country’s consistently sustainable progress in implementing EU reforms, we strongly support the instant approval of the EU’s negotiating framework for North Macedonia. Hopefully, the first intergovernmental conference with the country will be held this semester,” said the Foreign Minister.Landsbergis stressed the need for North Macedonia to act decisively and make further progress in implementing reforms in key areas, such as the rule of law, fight against corruption, organised crime and freedom of expression, and to fully align itself with the EU’s foreign policy positions, particularly with regard to countermeasures for serious human rights violations, as well as in response to aggressive actions against sovereign states.In light of growing threats and increasing influence of third countries in the region, the Ministers recognised the importance of further NATO’s enlargement for the security and stability of the whole of Europe.The interlocutors agreed to intensify the development of bilateral cooperation on issues of particular relevance to Lithuania and North Macedonia, including strengthening resilience to hybrid and cyber threats, and sharing Lithuania’s EU integration experience with North Macedonia.Although North Macedonia was one of the first among the Western Balkan countries to start the process of integration into NATO and the EU, the opportunity for faster Euro-Atlantic integration opened up only after a long-standing ‘name’ dispute with Greece was resolved, resulting in the Prespa agreement.North Macedonia joined NATO as its 30th ally and became its newest member on 28 March 2020. North Macedonia seeks the approval of the EU’s negotiating framework and aims to have the first intergovernmental conference held as soon as possible to prevent further delays, confirming the credibility, objectivity and reliability of the accession process.

