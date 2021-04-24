Executive Order on measures (countermeasures) in response to unfriendly actions of foreign states

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Text of the Executive Order:

To protect the interests and security of the Russian Federation and in accordance with the federal laws of December 30, 2006, No 281-FZ On Special Economic and Coercive Measures and of June 4, 2018, No 127-FZ On Measures (Countermeasures) in Response to Unfriendly Actions of the United States and Other Foreign States, I hereby resolve:

1. To restrict (including the imposition of a complete ban if necessary) the signing by diplomatic missions and consular agencies, representatives of government bodies and government agencies of foreign states that take unfriendly actions towards the Russian Federation, citizens of the Russian Federation or Russian legal entities, of labour contracts, employment agreements with workers (personnel) and of other civil-law contracts leading to labour relations with individuals on the territory of the Russian Federation.

2. To establish that the number of individuals on the territory of the Russian Federation with whom contracts may be signed shall be determined by the Government of the Russian Federation.

3. Contracts signed with individuals in excess of the number determined by the Government of the Russian Federation prior to the entry into force of this Executive Order shall be subject to termination.

4. Provisions of items 1 and 3 of this Executive Order shall not apply to citizens of unfriendly foreign states that arrive (have arrived) from such states as employees of diplomatic missions and consular agencies, representatives of government bodies and government agencies of the relevant unfriendly foreign states.

5. The Government of the Russian Federation shall:

а) compile a list of unfriendly foreign states towards which the measures (countermeasures) established by this Executive Order apply;

b) determine the number of individuals that are on the territory of the Russian Federation and with whom contracts may be signed;

c) submit proposals, as necessary, to alter the measures (countermeasures) established by this Executive Order and the duration of such measures;

d) ensure control over compliance with the labour rights of the citizens of the Russian Federation following the termination of their contracts in accordance with item 3 of this Executive Order.

6. This Executive Order enters in force on the day of its official publication and shall be valid until the cancellation of the measures (countermeasures) it has established.

