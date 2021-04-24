Political prisoner Aleh Korban free after “khimiya” sentence

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Aleh Korban

On April 23, the Maskoŭski District Court of Minsk sentenced Aleh Korban, leader of the civil society initiative “Alternative”, to 18 months of restricted freedom in an open penal colony (“khimiya”). The political prisoner was released in the courtroom and will be free until the sentence becomes final.

Korban was charged under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code (organization and preparation of actions that grossly violate public order, or active participation in them).

The case was considered by Judge Volha Malashenka.

The activist was detained after a search in his apartment on October 25, 2020. He was first sentenced to 15 days of administrative detention under Art. 23.34 of the Administrative Code (participation in an unauthorized mass event), and after serving the sentence, he was transferred to pre-trial detention center No. 1.

The trial was held behind closed doors after Judge Malashenka ordered to classify the proceedings.

On the evening of April 23, Aleh Korban wrote on his Facebook account:

“A miracle happened, today I was released! The court sentenced me to 1.5 years of restricted freedom. Details will be later. Now I am starting to adapt to your freedom. P.S. Many thanks to everyone who supported me and my family.”

MIL OSI