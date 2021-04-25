Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis to visit the South Caucasus

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 25 April, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis is departing for the South Caucasus. This will be the Foreign Minister’s first official visit to Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan, where he will meet with top officials and representatives of civil society to discuss possibilities for further development of Lithuania’s relations with the South Caucasian states, their prospects of cooperation with the European Union, and will express support for reform processes in the countries of the region.

The Foreign Minister’s visit to the South Caucasus reflects the priorities of Lithuania’s foreign policy that primarily focuses on the Eastern Neighbourhood. All the three South Caucasian states are participating in the EU’s Eastern Partnership initiative, which aims to strengthen the EU’s relations with its Eastern neighbours taking into account their aspirations and level of ambition.“I believe that the visit is not only an important opportunity to experience first-hand the processes that are taking place in these Eastern Partnership countries and in the region, but also an attempt to define unifying elements on which we will rely in the future for both developing our bilateral relations and making better use of the instruments available to the EU and other international organisations in the region,” said Landsbergis.Lithuania is interested in the success of all the countries participating in the Eastern Partnership initiative and calls for confirming ambitious goals at the next Eastern Partnership summit scheduled for autumn this year.

In one of the regions of Armenia, Landsbergis will open a green space “The Lithuanian Grove” on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the restoration of Lithuania’s independence and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Lithuania and Armenia. In addition, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister will make a trip to the administrative boundary line of the Russian-occupied Georgian territory and attend other events, including the opening of an exhibition, dedicated to Lithuanian Tatars, in Baku, Azerbaijan, and a joint event with Poland to commemorate the 230th anniversary of the Constitution of 3 May.

