Congratulations to Soviet and Russian military commander Vladimir Ivanov

The message reads, in part:

“A talented military commander and an outstanding scholar, you have devoted your life to maintaining the state’s defence capability and security and to strengthening Russia’s potential as a great space power. Outstanding achievements of the national space programme are rightfully linked with your name and highly essential diverse activities. It was you who had the honour of becoming the first Commander of the country’s glorious Aerospace Forces.

At all stages of your important and responsible work, you invariably displayed extremely high competence and outstanding business and organisational qualities that won you well-deserved prestige, authority and respect. It’s gratifying to note that you remain loyal to your chosen profession and continue to work fruitfully at the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Centre, a leading space industry enterprise.”

