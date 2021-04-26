Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis: We believe that Armenia will remain on the path to democratic reforms

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 26 April, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis is visiting Yerevan, where he was received by the highest officials of Armenia, including the President Armen Sarkissian, the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan, the Acting Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan and the Acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian, and discussed possibilities for expanding Lithuania’s cooperation with Armenia, as well as prospects for strengthening Armenia’s relations with the European Union. The meetings also focused on the security situation in the region.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister voiced his support for the reform process in Armenia. Landsbergis believes that the changes needed for the future of the people of Armenia would continue also after the snap parliamentary election in June. “Lithuania is ready to continue contributing to Armenia’s efforts to build a modern, democratic and prosperous state, and to share its experience and success stories with this country,” said Landsbergis. The Foreign Minister called for greater EU involvement, especially bearing in mind that the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which entered into force on 1 March 2021, has opened up new opportunities. At the same time, the Foreign Minister urged the Armenian leadership to set goals for cooperation with the EU, while getting ready for the next Eastern Partnership Summit, which was scheduled for this autumn.Landsbergis also noted that Lithuania had an interest in ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus, and a sustainable long-term solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict would contribute substantially to that end. Lithuania supports the resumption of the efforts by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to find a peaceful solution to the conflict. The EU could also play a greater role in this process. The Foreign Minister highlighted the consequences of the Nagorno-Karabakh war and of COVID-19 for Armenia, as well as the need for the international community’s assistance to this country. Tomorrow, Landsbergis will meet with representatives of civil society in Armenia. Together with the Minister of Environment Romanos Petrosyan, Landsbergis will open a green space “The Lithuanian Grove” on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Lithuania and Armenia. After the events, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister will pay an official visit to Georgia.

MIL OSI