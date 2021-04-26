Vladimir Putin will visit St Petersburg on April 27–28

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On April 27, Day of Russian Parliamentarism, Vladimir Putin will take part in the meeting of the Council of Legislators of the Russian Federation Federal Assembly. The meeting is expected to discuss the tasks related to implementing the Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly of April 21 as well as issues pertaining to countering the novel coronavirus infection and overcoming its consequences.

In addition, on this day the President will present unique items to the State Hermitage, including a set of church utensils made in 1877 in St Petersburg to the order of the imperial court for Grand Duchess Maria.

On April 28, Vladimir Putin will be shown a new building of the emergency station in the town of Pushkin, and will also congratulate its employees on their professional day, which was set a year ago on the initiative of the President.

