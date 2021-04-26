Vladimir Zhirinovsky received Order for Services to the Fatherland, I Degree

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia parliamentary party, has been awarded the Order for Services to the Fatherland, I Degree, for his substantial contribution to the strengthening of the Russian statehood, the development of parliamentarism and active legislative efforts.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky has been a deputy of the State Duma of all seven convocations; between 2000 and 2001, he was Deputy Speaker of the Duma.

On April 25, 2021, he marked his 75th birthday.

MIL OSI