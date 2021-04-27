Inflation expectations rise in April

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

26 April 2021

Households’ inflation expectations significantly increased in April having reached the highest level since February 2017.

According to a survey by inFOM commissioned by the Bank of Russia respondents estimate inflation at 11.9% in the next 12 months. Businesses’ short-term price expectations also continued to rise rapidly in April. Analysts’ inflation forecasts for 2021 and 2022 increased by stayed close to 4%.

More information is available in the new issue of the Bank of Russia’s commentary Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment.

Preview photo: Adisa / Shutterstock / Fotodom

