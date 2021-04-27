List of journalists accredited to cover the events marking the 76th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War published

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In accordance with the updated requirements of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it is recommended that all media representatives taking part in covering the Victory Parade have three negative PCR tests for COVID-19, taken on April 30, May 6 and May 8, 2021.

Accreditation badges are required to cover the events marking the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Badges for accredited media representatives will be issued at the following locations:

May 6, 10 am – 5:00 pm, at 14/2 Ilyinka Street, entrance 7.

May 7 and 9, 6:30 am – 8 am at 4 Zubovsky Boulevard, Rossiya Segodnya Press Centre.

Russian journalists must show their passports and press cards to collect badges. Foreign journalists must show their passports and valid accreditation with the Russian Federation Foreign Ministry.

If badges are collected by an authorised representative of a media outlet, they must show a power of attorney on the company’s letterhead signed by its editor-in-chief and listing the names of accredited journalists, as well as photocopies of their passports.

An accreditation badge provides access to the following events:

May 7, Red Square.

Dress rehearsal of the military parade marking the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

May 9, Red Square.

Military parade marking the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Meeting points:

Dress rehearsal of the military parade marking the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

May 7, 6:30 am – 8 am, 4 Zubovsky Boulevard, Rossiya Segodnya Press Centre.

Military parade marking the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

May 9, 6:30 am – 8 am, 4 Zubovsky Boulevard, Rossiya Segodnya Press Centre.

Shuttle buses will be provided for transfer between the press centre and the venues.

For additional information, please call: +7 (495) 606 4027; +7 (495) 606 2035; +7 (495) 606 2911.

MIL OSI