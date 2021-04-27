Meeting with members of the Council of Legislators

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by the Council of Legislators leadership, speakers of legislative (representative) bodies of state power of the Russian Federation constituent entities, heads of the Federation Council and State Duma committees, and other representatives of state power.

The discussion focused on the implementation of the Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly of April 21, as well as the COVID-19 response effort and measures to overcome the consequences of the pandemic.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon.

All of you are well-disciplined, everyone is wearing a face mask. Well, there is nothing we can do about this requirement of the time. Nevertheless, I can see and recognise all of you, and I would like to greet and welcome you at our today’s meeting.

I am happy to meet with you and to congratulate you on Russian Parliamentarianism Day. Congratulations, everyone.

Almost 115 years ago, the first State Duma meeting opened here at the Tauride Palace. This is not just a memorable date, but an important milestone in the development of Russian statehood.

Colleagues,

I would like to thank you for your caring and respectful attitude towards parliamentary traditions that rest on high patriotic ideals and values and a striving to honestly, openly and proactively discharge your duty to the people and our Motherland.

Just like in the early 20th century, parliamentarians of modern Russia represent various political forces. But I am convinced that deputies at all levels, as well as senators, have always prioritised our country’s national interests, and that they will continue to do this in the future. This is the most solid foundation for consolidation, for our joint and well-coordinated work to achieve strategic goals of Russia’s development, for accomplishing key tasks facing society and the state in the economy, ecology, demography and, most importantly, in improving our citizens’ living standards and quality of life.

As you know, the Address to the Federal Assembly contains specific guidelines on these areas. Colleagues, in this context I very much count on our active work and your support. I rely on your vigorous, interested participation in implementing the proposed initiatives, their additional thorough expert analysis at your level and effective legislative support. Of course, I rely on continuous and meticulous parliamentary control without any favours, which is a very important part of our joint efforts.

Much in this context depends on your ability to organise work at the Council of Legislators. It is necessary to coordinate and closely link the law-making plans of the Federal Assembly and the regional parliaments. You must develop a constructive dialogue with the Government of the Russian Federation, heads of the constituent entities and their teams.

You know that a number of important initiatives in the Address are of strictly regional importance and are aimed at a comprehensive and balanced development of the Russian Federation territory and the consolidation of the financial base of the regions and municipalities. I will not go into details now. I am sure you have already looked into this problem and studied it inside out. I am referring primarily to the need to straighten regional budgets. To carry out large projects in the regions that are important for their residents, including via infrastructure budget loans that will be granted to the constituent entities for 15 years at an interest rate of no more than 3 percent.

I would like to repeat that this is a new and powerful development tool, and I hope it will be powerful. It must start working for the benefit and in the interests of the people. Hence, priority investment areas and specific projects must be determined with due account for the opinions of the people that live there. I would like to ask you, colleagues, as a representative authority, to keep this issue under special, constant control and to strictly monitor the fulfilment of all the decisions made on social support for the people, and in part, families with children.

To be continued.

