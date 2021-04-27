“The Lithuanian Forest” inaugurated in Armenia

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 27 April, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis, together with the Acting Minister of Environment of Armenia Romanos Petrosyan, inaugurated a green space “The Lithuanian Forest” in Lori Province, Armenia, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Lithuania and Armenia.

“I am glad that this symbolic tree-planting initiative offers us an opportunity to commemorate special occasions, which are of great importance for our countries. Thirty years ago, on 14 August 1991, Lithuania was the first country in the world to recognise Armenia’s independence. Today, we strongly support Armenia’s efforts to build a modern, democratic, resilient, prosperous and green state. Hopefully, other foreign partners, who wish to help the friendly people of Armenia, will follow Lithuania’s example,” said Landsbergis at the inauguration.Lithuania became the first foreign country to respond to the Armenian Government’s request to support the initiative to plant 10 million tree seedlings in Armenia. Lithuania will symbolically contribute 10, 000 Lithuanian birches, thus, helping the country to restore the biodiversity of its forest landscape. In 1988, Armenia was struck by the Spitak earthquake and an operating nuclear power plant was shut down. This natural disaster caused huge economic damage. Large numbers of people were forced to use forests for fuel, which has led to mass deforestation in Armenia.

MIL OSI