Bank of Russia and Uzbekistan’s Agency for Capital Market Development sign securities listing agreement

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

28 April 2021

News

The agreement signed on 23 April 2021 between the Bank of Russia and the Agency for Capital Market Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan regulates the procedure for their communication on issues related to securities offering and trading.

This agreement enables the listing of securities issued in Uzbekistan in the Russian market pursuant to the requirements of Federal Law No. 39-FZ, dated 22 April 1996, ‘On the Securities Market’ (as amended on 31 July 2020). It will also promote the bilateral cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Uzbekistan in finance.

