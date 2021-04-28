Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis: I call on all political forces in Georgia to focus on reforms

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 28 April, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis continued his official visit to the states of the South Caucasus. In Tbilisi, Georgia, Landsbergis held meetings with the President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili, the Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Kakhaber Kutchava, the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani.

Landsbergis and Georgian leaders discussed the reform process in the country, preparations for the next Eastern Partnership summit scheduled for autumn, and topical issues of bilateral relations. The officials also discussed the security situation in the region and emphasised Russia’s destructive role.Lithuania’s Foreign Minister drew attention to the Agreement reached between the Government and the opposition that provided for significant justice and election reforms. The deal was proposed by the President Michel after weeks of mediation. “The Agreement reached on 19 April will ensure the stability necessary to achieve ambitious goals. Therefore, I call on the country’s political forces to come to a compromise and to effectively implement what has been agreed,” said Landsbergis.The Foreign Minister voiced Lithuania’s support for Georgia’s aspirations for NATO and EU membership, and stressed the need to continue the reforms necessary for the integration process. Landsbergis noted that Lithuania would continue to provide comprehensive support to Georgia in implementing the reforms provided for in the Association Agreement with the EU, especially in the areas related to the EU Green Deal and the country’s resilience. Officials of both countries agreed to cooperate more closely to prepare for the next Eastern Partnership summit and to set ambitious Eastern Partnership goals. In this context, Landsbergis stressed that it was important for Georgia to coordinate with other associated partners – Ukraine and Moldova.When speaking about challenges to the South Caucasus regional security, the head of Lithuania’s diplomacy and Georgian officials stressed that the greatest threat was posed by the aggressive posture that Russia had taken and the continuing occupation of Georgia’s territory. Landsbergis promised our country’s continued support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to actively raise this issue on the international stage. In Tbilisi, the Foreign Minister will also meet with representatives of non-governmental organisations and political parties.

