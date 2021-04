Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

28 April 2021

In 2021 Q1, the number of Bank of Russia counterfeit banknotes and coins detected in the Russian banking system is almost one-third less than in the previous quarter.

The level of counterfeiting is persistently low. For more details, see the Bank of Russia’s material.

