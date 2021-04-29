Appointment of the Chairman of the Executive Board of NSD

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

The Supervisory Board of National Settlement Depository (NSD), a Moscow Exchange Group company, has approved the candidacy of Viktor Zhidkov as NSD CEO / Chairman of the Executive Board. Mr. Zhidkov’s candidacy will be submitted to the Bank of Russia, before being put to the NSD Supervisory Board for final approval.

Viktor Zhidkov’s candidacy was previously approved by the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board.

Bella Zlatkis, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank of Russia, and Chair of the NSD Supervisory Board, said:

“The Supervisory Board has done a great job at selecting a candidate for the position of NSD’s CEO, considering many different options before recognising Viktor Zhidkov as the single most outstanding candidate. Victor is a professional with almost thirty years of experience in financial markets, extensive experience in managing financial institutions, and an understanding of modern digital technologies. The NSD Supervisory Board is confident that Victor will succeed in implementing NSD’s strategy.”

Yury Denisov, Chief Executive Officer, Moscow Exchange, said:

“Viktor Zhidkov has established himself as an experienced executive with an excellent understanding of digital technologies and the development of innovative services and facilities. As the country’s central securities depository, NSD’s primary objectives are to ensure reliable, high-quality post-trade services and to develop new services for Moscow Exchange Group clients. We are confident that under Viktor Zhidkov’s leadership, NSD will strengthen its standing as a crucial component of the Russian financial market infrastructure.”

Viktor Zhidkov has worked in financial markets for over 25 years. Between 2009 and 2021, he was Head of Vesta Investment Bank. From 2006 to 2009, he was First Vice President and Member of the Management Board of Petrokommerts Bank, and between 1994 – 2006, he headed the Treasury and Financial Markets Division at MDM-Bank.

Victor Zhidkov has also been a member of the Board of Directors of the self-regulatory organisation National Financial Association (NFA SRO) for 13 years, as well as being a member of the Exchange Council in recent years.

He graduated from the Leningrad Institute of Aviation Instrumentation and also holds an MBA from the Academy of National Economy under the Government of the Russian Federation.

National Settlement Depository (NSD) was established on 27 June 1996. It holds the status of central securities depository of the Russian Federation and is recognized by the Bank of Russia as a systemically important settlement depository and repository. NSD offers its clients a wide range of services, including depository services, cash settlement services, registration of OTC transactions (repository), information services, collateral management services and technological services. NSD services the securities of issuers from more than 40 countries.

