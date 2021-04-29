Bank of Russia offers new exhibition Front-line Cashiers: Unknown Facts of War

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

29 April 2021

On 5 May, the Victory Museum (3 Pobedy Square, Moscow) opens the exhibition Front-line Cashiers: Unknown Facts of War.

It will be for the first time that the Bank of Russia will present to the public a large-scale exhibition project featuring a story about little-known heroes who supported the operation of the national finances and economy during the period of the Great Patriotic War.

Moving together with the army, front-line cashiers provided cash, conducted cash and cashless payments, and ensured the safe-keeping of money, securities, and documents. Notwithstanding the fierce character of combat, the loss of money could entail a severe punishment, even a trial by court-martial.

The six sections of the exhibition make up a single audiovisual presentation based on the archive documents of the Bank of Russia. Each of these sections is an exposition pavilion with historical items, documents, and installations. They all depict one of the key themes in the work of front-line cashiers, i.e. the mobilisation of military financial experts and the beginning of deployment of field cash desks, transportation and saving of valuables, work in the blockade Leningrad, service outside the USSR in 1945 when the field establishments of the State Bank operated in 14 foreign states and handled 25 foreign currencies.

Audio plays with witnesses’ letters and recollections are voiced by the People’s Artist of Russia Sergey Chonishvili and actress Alisa Grebenshchikova.

The exhibition was prepared by the Department of Financial Support of the Ministry of Defence of Russia, Bank of Russia museum and exposition collections, and the Central Armed Forces Museum.

You are welcome to visit the exhibition until 4 August 2021.

