Greetings to Avangard hockey team

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You have proved to be a tight, united team and showed the highest level of skill, perseverance and will to win. For the first time, you won the Gagarin Cup. It is a major, landmark event for the players, coaches, and, of course, for your devoted fans.

I would like to note that in the near future, all the necessary conditions will be created so that the team can perform at their home stadium in Omsk. It will be a spectacular gift for the wonderful Siberian city and, I am sure, will also expand the geography of Russia’s true hockey capitals.”

MIL OSI