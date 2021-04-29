Lithuania’s Foreign Vice-Minister Adomėnas called on all EU member states to get more involved in the implementation of the EU development cooperation

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 29 April, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Mantas Adomėnas took part in an informal video conference of Foreign Affairs Ministers (Development). The meeting focused on the Future European Financial Architecture for Development, actions and measures to be taken for the improvement of the institutional framework.

Foreign Affairs Ministers agreed that in order to improve the achievement of the EU’s external objectives, there was no need to create new institutions, but rather to make use of experiences and strengths of various actors on the EU development cooperation stage by creating a better framework for coordinating external action.Adomėnas emphasised the need to ensure an open and inclusive financial architecture for development. “It is important to establish mechanisms to facilitate the involvement of all member states in the practical implementation of the EU development cooperation” said Adomėnas.

MIL OSI