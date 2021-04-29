Meeting with French business leaders

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The participants discussed topical issues of Russian-French trade, economic and investment cooperation, including the implementation of large joint projects.

Taking part in the meeting on the French side were Co-Chair of the CCI France Russie Economic Council, Board Chair, CEO of Total Patrick Pouyanné, CCI France Russie President Emmanuel Quidet, and top managers of Auchan Retail, BlaBlaCar, Leroy Merlin, Renault, Vinci, Saint-Gobain, Air Liquide, Legrand, Michelin, Danone, Orange, Pernod Ricard, Sanofi, Thales, Schneider Electric, and Credit Agricole Bank.

Taking part on the Russian side were Aide to the President Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President , Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov Manturov DenisIndustry and Trade Minister , Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko Murashko MikhailMinister of Healthcare , Minister of Economic Development and Russia’s Chair of the Russian-French Council on Economic, Financial, Industrial and Trade Issues Maxim Reshetnikov Reshetnikov MaximMinister of Economic Development , Finance Minister Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFinance Minister , Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev Shadayev MaksutMinister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media , Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov Shulginov NikolaiEnergy Minister of the Russian Federation , owner of the Volga Group private investment company and Co-Chair of the CCI France Russie Economic Council Gennady Timchenko, as well as Director of the CCI France Russie Economic Council Pavel Shinsky.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon.

First, I would like to note that the Economic Council of the Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is still operational regardless of any difficulties. We are meeting for the fourth time since 2016, so our conversations can be called a good tradition now.

Today we will hold our discussion in a different format, via videoconference. Nevertheless, as always, I hope that we will have a frank discussion on relevant current issues of Russian-French trade and investment cooperation as well as the prospects for collaborative work.

To be continued.

