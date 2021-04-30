Executive Order On Awarding the Title of Hero of Labour

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

According to the Executive Order, the title of Hero of Labour of the Russian Federation is awarded for outstanding achievements in labour for the benefit of the nation to:

Gennady Antokhin, captain mentor at the security and quality department at the Far Eastern Shipping Company in Vladivostok, Primorye Territory

Alexander Bondarenko, tractor operator at Kirov Ltd., Rostov Region

Murad Kazhlayev, artistic director at the Republican School for Talented Children, Republic of Dagestan

Viktor Polyakov, deputy general director – managing director of ODK Saturn, Yaroslavl Region

Lyudmila Suslyakova, crane operator in the blast-furnace shop at the EVRAZ ZSMK, Kemerovo Region – Kuzbass.

