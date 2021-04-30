Moscow Exchange to add new ETFs to evening trading session

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Asset management companies are now permitted to have their exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the price of the underlying asset changing during the evening trading, traded at the same time.

This option has been made available thanks to the roll-out in the evening session of the technology to calculate and transmit ETF share prices calculated every 15 seconds (iNAV) .

The Exchange will admit ETFs to the evening session as proposals are received from fund providers.

At this time, more than 50 ETFs trade on Moscow Exchange.

Expanding the list of ETFs in the evening trading will provide investors with new trading opportunities and strategies. At present, five ETFs with asset prices not changing during the after-hours trading, as well as 18 ETFs are available for trading after-hours.

The evening trading session on the Equities Market was launched on 22 June 2020. In 2020, the evening session generated 8% of total equities turnover. 173 instruments are currently available for evening trading, including Russian and international shares, ETFs and Russian-law ETFs as well as shares of open-end, interval and closed-end mutual funds.

