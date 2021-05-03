Greetings on Orthodox Easter

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The Easter holiday, which embodies the triumph of life, justice and good, carries great significance and revives people’s faith, hope and their willingness to help their neighbours.

It is important to note the fruitful and highly needed activities of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations aimed at securing civil peace and accord in the country and enhancing inter-faith and inter-ethnic dialogue. The Church consistently strives to promote lofty ideals and family traditions and to properly raise the younger generation, and it makes great efforts to solve current social issues. I should particularly note the Church’s continuous and selfless service, which has become stable spiritual support for millions of people in this difficult time.”

Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin attended the midnight Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, led by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

MIL OSI