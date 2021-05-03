Greetings to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on Orthodox Easter

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Easter celebrations are taking place across the country today, uniting Orthodox believers in their high moral ideals, filling their hearts with love and the utmost kindness.

I am deeply satisfied to note that under your leadership the Church has taken an active part in the life of society and has made great efforts to preserve everlasting historical, cultural and family values. Today, just as always in difficult times, the Church’s selfless service is focused on supporting people spiritually and helping them to endure. Such responsible and much needed efforts deserve our sincere respect and acknowledgment.”

MIL OSI