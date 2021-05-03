Lithuania’s Foreign Vice-Minister Meilūnas meets with the newly appointed Indonesian Ambassador to Lithuania

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 30 April, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Egidijus Meilūnas met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Indonesia to Lithuania Dewi Savitri Wahab to discuss the bilateral relationship and possibilities to strengthen it.

Lithuania’s Foreign Vice-Minister noted that strengthening relations with the Indo-Pacific region, especially cooperation in the fields of economy, science and research, was among the Lithuanian Government’s foreign policy priorities.The interlocutors also discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation in the fields of biotech, fintech and infotech, aviation, and the agri-food industry.The officials agreed to further strengthen diplomatic cooperation between the two countries by continuing bilateral political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and by organising a high-level visit from Indonesia, as well as by improving the epidemiological situation in both countries. The Foreign Vice-Minister also highlighted Indonesia’s important role in the regional organisation – the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Lithuania and Indonesia established their diplomatic relations on 15 July 1993.

