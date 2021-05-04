Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis visited the future historical museum of Lithuanian Jewish shtetlakh in Šeduva

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 4 May, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis visited the unique historical museum of Lithuanian Jewish shtetlakh that is under construction in Šeduva.

“The future modern Lost Shtetl Museum in Šeduva will give us and the world a more complete picture of an immensely rich history and heritage of Lithuanian Jews. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and appreciation for all of the hard work and dedication provided by the implementers and initiators of the project,” said Lithuania’s Foreign Minister.This private project is financially supported by a world-famous businessman Ivan Glasenberg, who has ancestral roots in Šeduva. Most of his relatives were killed by the Nazis in Lithuania during the Second World War.The Lost Shtetl project is carried out in cooperation with the Radviliškis district municipality.Landsbergis also paid tribute to the victims of the Holocaust. Lithuania’s Foreign Minister laid flowers at WWII massacre sites in Šeduva. The Foreign Minister was accompanied by the Member of the Seimas (Parliament) of Lithuania Dalia Asanavičiūtė and the Chair of the Lithuanian Jewish Community Faina Kukliansky.

