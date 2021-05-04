Supreme Court confirms death sentence for Viktar Skrundzik

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/103229 2021 2021-05-04T17:42:59+0300 2021-05-04T17:42:59+0300 2021-05-04T17:43:00+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/skrundzik-02-1.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Viktar Skrundzik, 29, on trial

The Judicial Chamber on Criminal Case of the Supreme Court of Belarus has dismissed an appeal filed by death row prisoner Viktar Skrundzik. The convict will be executed, unless pardoned by Aliaksandr Lukashenka.

Skrundzik was initially sentenced to death on March 6, 2020, after the Minsk Regional Court found him and three other men from the city of Sluck guilty of killing two elderly men and attempting to murder an 85-year-old woman.

Three defendants in the trial, Valiantsin Bushnin, Siarhei Zakharchanka and Vital Miatsezh, were sentenced to long terms of imprisonment.

The verdict was appealed to the Supreme Court, which revoked the death sentence on June 30, 2020.

The case was returned for a re-trial at the Minsk Regional Court. On January 15, 2021, Skrundzik was again sentenced to death.

MIL OSI