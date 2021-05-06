Lithuania offers human rights recommendations to Denmark and Somalia

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 6 May, the Permanent Representative of Lithuania Ambassador Andrius Krivas took the floor at the 38th session of the Working Group of Universal Periodic Review (UPR) to address the human rights situation in Denmark and Somalia.

Lithuania commended the Danish government for continuously placing human rights at the forefront of the national agenda and steps taken to ensure the rights of the child, especially focus on the improvement of the quality of the child-protection system. Lithuania recommended Denmark to develop specific poverty reduction measures to protect children living in indigenous communities in Greenland and on the Faroe Islands. Furthermore, Lithuania recommended to ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.At Somalia’s UPR, Lithuania expressed deep concern about the current political situation in the country and drew attention to the human rights challenges faced by Somalia. Lithuania recommended Somalia to ratify the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the Involvement of Children in Armed Conflict. Lithuania also recommended to finalise the establishment of the Human Rights Commission and to make it operational, independent and effective.The Universal Periodic Review is a human rights mechanism employed since 2008. The UPR assesses the human rights situation in each individual country and provides recommendations for improvements. At the end of each UPR cycle, UN Members produce reports about the implementation of the adopted recommendations and overall progress in the area of human rights. Countries undergo the UPR every five years. Lithuania had its reviews in 2011 and 2017. The third-cycle review will take place in January 2022.

