Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis: Lithuania and Cyprus are interested in strengthening the European Union’s capacity to act unanimously

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 6 May, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides and discussed possibilities for strengthening bilateral cooperation, the situation in the European Union’s neighbourhood, important regional security issues, EU-Turkey relations, and response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Although Cyprus and Lithuania are geographically remote from each other, our countries have many common interests and common challenges,” said Landsbergis.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister noted that the two small countries — Lithuania and Cyprus — were interested in strengthening the EU’s capacity to act effectively and unanimously on the international arena. The Foreign Minister also stressed that this was particularly important in the face of the ongoing global processes.

The Foreign Ministers highlighted the importance of European solidarity and agreed on the need to increase the EU’s focus on and involvement in the neighbourhood. The meeting underlined the importance of closer North-South cooperation and of coalition formation based on key foreign policy and security issues. They also agreed to organise regular political consultations in the future to discuss issues of mutual interest.Landsbergis noted that Lithuania and Cyprus would work together to create a unified political response mechanism in relation to unsafe nuclear power plants in the EU’s neighbourhood. During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers welcomed dynamic economic relations between the two countries and stated that there was still a lot of untapped potential for bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of culture, education, fintech or life sciences.

MIL OSI