Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis: Modern threats do not recognise borders, so our response must be international, comprehensive and determined

On 7 May, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis took part in the NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence Riga’s online event “Riga StratCom Dialogue 2021″ and delivered a keynote speech during a discussion on deterrence strategy in the face of contemporary threats.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister stressed that although traditionally deterrence was associated with conventional military measures, we must also pay attention to such challenges, as complex cyber attacks and disinformation. According to the Foreign Minister, modern threats do not recognise borders, so our response must be international, comprehensive, and determined.The Foreign Minister called on the international community to take action to ensure that the Kremlin’s hybrid operation did not remain without response. “Military threats to the region emanating from Russia require our consistent attention. Malicious influence campaigns aimed at destabilising the West are no less dangerous. We need a comprehensive strategy and a forward-looking policy to combat disinformation and hostile interference in the information space. Such a strategy needs a broad approach, which also contains an element of deterrence,” said the Foreign Minister.Experts from Hudson Institute (the U.S.A.), the Polish Institute of International Relations, and the Royal Institute of International Relations (the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland) also spoke in the discussion. The conversation was moderated by a representative of Rīga Stradiņš University (Latvia).This is one of the leading annual international strategic communication events. Since 2015, it has brought international organisations, governments, the military community, academia, and the private sector together to discuss the most pressing issues shaping today’s information environment.

