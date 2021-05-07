On May 1, 2021, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus totaled USD7.3 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

As of May 1, 2021, the volume of international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus according to the preliminary data accounted for USD7,277.9 million in the equivalent.

In April 2021, gold and foreign exchange reserves increased by USD337.9 million (by 4.9%) after a decline in March by USD174.5 million (by 2.5%).

The purchase of foreign exchange by the National Bank at the JSC “Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange”, the increase in the cost of monetary gold, as well as the receipt of funds in foreign exchange to the budget were conductive to the growth of the level of gold and foreign exchange reserves in April.

In April 2021, the Government fulfilled foreign and domestic obligations in foreign exchange for the total amount of USD105 million.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2021, the volume of international reserve assets as of January 1, 2022 should be at least USD6.0 billion.

