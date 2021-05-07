Political prisoner Danila Chamadanau among new group of convicts in Brest “dancing protest trial”

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

A snapshot of security cameras footage showing a water cannon dispersing peaceful demonstrators during a “dancing protest” in Brest on September 13, 2020

The Maskoŭski District Court of Brest convicted today 14 more people charged with staging a “dancing protest” at an intersection in central Brest on September 13, 2020, which the authorities said was a crime under Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code, “organization and preparation of actions that grossly violate public order, or active participation in them.” One of the convicts, political prisoner and a Russian national Danila Chamadanau, was sentenced to one year in prison.

Judge Inna Klyshpach found all the fourteen defendants guilty and sentenced them to terms ranging between 18 months of home confinement to one year in a penal colony.

The Brest case now involves over 70 people, making it the biggest political case opened after the post-election protests of 2020. The courts have already convicted 32 people in the case.

