President of the Republic of Poland / News / Joint Declaration on the European perspective of Ukraine

Joint Declaration on the European perspective of Ukraine

Having regard to the Treaty between the Republic of Poland and Ukraine on Good Neighborliness, Friendly Relations and Cooperation signed on May 18, 1992,

having regard to the Declaration of the Ministers for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland and Ukraine on the Principles of Polish-Ukrainian Partnership signed on March 21, 1994 which defines strategic dimension of this partnership,

taking note of the Joint Statement of the President of the Republic of Poland and the President of Ukraine signed on October 12, 2020,

taking into account the outcomes of the 29th Meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Presidents of the Republic of Poland and Ukraine which took place on March 29, 2021,

having regard to the Constitution of Ukraine which defines gaining full-fledged membership in the European Union as a strategic course of the state,

recognizing that the Republic of Poland and Ukraine share common European values, including respect for democratic principles, the rule of law, good governance, human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the rights of persons belonging to national minorities and non-discrimination of persons belonging to minorities;

emphasizing the mutual respect for the common history and for the memory of the innocent victims of the conflicts and political repressions of the 20th century;

having regard to the progress in implementation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement (AA/DCFTA) which entered into force on September 1, 2017, acknowledging European aspirations of Ukraine and welcoming its European choice,

noting that the Association Agreement does not constitute the final goal of the EU-Ukraine relations, taking into account the support by overwhelming majority of Polish and Ukrainian population for integration of Ukraine with the European Union,

taking note of the results of the 22nd EU-Ukraine Summit which took place in Brussels on October 6, 2020 and the 7th EU-Ukraine Association Council which took place in Brussels on February 11, 2021,

referring to the European Parliament resolution of 11 February 2021 on the implementation of the EU Association Agreement with Ukraine, acknowledging European perspective of Ukraine,

noting that pursuant to Article 49 of the Treaty on European Union, any European state which respects the values referred to in Article 2 of the Treaty and is committed to promoting them may apply to become a member of the Union if all conditions and obligations are met,

the President of the Republic of Poland and the President of Ukraine

welcomed the substantial progress achieved in the implementation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement which constitutes a roadmap for reforms, enabling further gradual integration of Ukraine with the European Union and its internal market; underlined the importance and willingness of Ukrainian leadership to continue the reform path, paying particular attention to justice and home affairs, anti-corruption and the rule of law;

underlined – in the context of AA/DCFTA implementation – the importance of further improving the business climate in Ukraine in order to incentivize investors and thus boost the economic exchange between our countries;

supported the need for the AA/DCFTA update to take due account of the evolution of the regulatory frameworks, economic developments and trade; welcomed the beginning of the assessment of the achievement of AA/DCFTA’s objectives aimed at launching at the next EU-Ukraine Summit a comprehensive review of the Association Agreement in its trade and sectoral parts and further promoting sectoral integration between the EU and Ukraine;

agreed that there is a need for strategic review of the European Neighbourhood Policy and the Eastern Partnership initiative providing it with a forward-looking agenda and the EU’s open door policy for those associated partners who have the European aspirations and meet all the conditions and criteria, supported by relevant instruments;

looked forward to the discussion of the European future of Ukraine in the context of the Conference on the Future of Europe and engaging Ukrainian stakeholders during this discussion;

agreed that Ukraine has a European perspective pursuant to Article 49 of the Treaty on European Union and may apply to become a member of the Union provided that it adheres to all of the Copenhagen criteria and the principles of democracy, respects fundamental freedoms, human and minority rights, and upholds the rule of law;

agreed to strengthen joint efforts in supporting the integration of Ukraine to the EU and noted that the pro-European reforms in Ukraine well deserve the support of the whole international community;

noted the intention of Ukraine to apply for the EU membership in the future after implementing the provisions of EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, provided the Copenhagen criteria are met, and agreed that the Republic of Poland will support Ukraine to this end.

President of the Republic of Poland President of Ukraine

Andrzej Duda Volodymyr Zelenskyy

