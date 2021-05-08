Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On May 8, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon Rahmon EmomaliPresident of Tajikistan .

The two leaders will discuss the current state of and prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, the economy and culture, as well as issues of jointly combating the spread of the coronavirus, plus various aspects of further promoting Russian-Tajikistani strategic partnership and alliance, including in the context of Tajikistan’s chairmanship in the Collective Security Treaty Organisation this year.

The presidents are to discuss current regional problems, including developments in Afghanistan, and ensuring stabilisation on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

On May 9, Emomali Rahmon will also attend the military parade on Red Square marking the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945.

MIL OSI