EU Foreign Affairs Ministers to discuss their reaction to Russia’s hostile actions

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 10 May, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis will attend the Foreign Affairs Council to discuss transatlantic relations, the Western Balkans, relations with Russia, as well as the situation in Belarus, Afghanistan, the Sahel and Lebanon.

With a view to the upcoming European Council in May, Ministers will discuss their reaction to Russia’s actions, which are escalating tensions with the EU, as well the country’s repression of civil society and the political opposition.“Recent steps taken by the Kremlin — drawing up the list of unfriendly countries and imposing sanctions on high EU officials — further widen the gap between the EU and Russia, while labelling civil society organisations as ‘extremist’ demonstrates the Kremlin’s completely desperate efforts to preserve power,” said Landsbergis ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.The head of Lithuania’s diplomacy will share with his EU counterparts the assessment of the situation and proposals after his visit to the South Caucasian states.In the context of deepening transatlantic cooperation between the EU and the U.S., and in the run up to an EU-U.S. summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on 15 June, Ministers will discuss priority areas in which action coordination and dialogue with the U.S. should be strengthened.Ministers will also hold a video conference to exchange their views focusing on climate issues with the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.For more information about the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, please click here: https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/meetings/fac/2021/05/10/.

