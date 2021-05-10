Meeting with President of the International Ice Hockey Federation René Fasel

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of the International Ice Hockey Federation René Fasel (in Russian): Zdravstvuite!

President of Russia Vladimir Putin (speaking German): Mr President, first, I would like to thank you for your visit. We will discuss the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in Novosibirsk and Omsk and the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship in St Petersburg. We are preparing.

René Fasel (retranslated): Good! I saw Avangard Omsk’s recent win.

Vladimir Putin: It was fascinating.

René Fasel: An arena is being built in Omsk. Perhaps it will be ready by next year. Novosibirsk is doing fine, too. We hope the arena in St Petersburg will also be completed. We will be very happy if it is.

Vladimir Putin: So will we. Thank you for visiting us today. You are going, aren’t you, as far as I know?

René Fasel: Of course. Today is the final stage of the Night Hockey League. Thank you for the invitation. I have met some old friends at the hotel: Fetisov, Bure, Myshkin, Kamensky – everyone was quarantined there. Well, this is how it is these days. But it was fun.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

René Fasel: Thank you.

MIL OSI