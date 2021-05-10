Telephone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The heads of state warmly congratulated each other on the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and underscored the special importance of this date for the peoples of both countries and the significance of preserving the memory of the heroic deed performed by soldiers at the frontline and workers at the home front.

Given the recent Moscow talks with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon Rahmon EmomaliPresident of Tajikistan , Vladimir Putin expressed his support for the agreements reached between Bishkek and Dushanbe on the settlement in the Kyrgyz-Tajik border area by political and diplomatic means. He also confirmed Russia’s readiness to assist further stabilisation.

Vladimir Putin invited Sadyr Japarov Japarov SadyrPresident of the Kyrgyz Republic to make a working visit to Russia. The invitation was accepted.

