The President was briefed on the situation in Kazan

President of Russia

The President offered his deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the Kazan school shooting and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Vladimir Putin received a briefing from Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov Bortnikov AlexanderDirector of the Federal Security Service on the incident and spoke on the phone with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Mishustin MikhailPrime Minister of the Russian Federation , Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Natural Disaster Relief Yevgeny Zinichev Zinichev YevgenyMinister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Natural Disaster Relief . The President instructed the Government to provide medical and psychological assistance to the injured and other victims of the incident and to provide support to the families of those killed.

An Emergencies Ministry aircraft with medical professionals, psychologists and the necessary medical equipment is on its way to Kazan. Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov Kravtsov SergeiMinister of Education and Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko Murashko MikhailMinister of Healthcare were instructed to fly to the incident scene.

A separate instruction was given to Director of the Federal Service of National Guard Troops Viktor Zolotov Zolotov ViktorDirector of the Federal Service of National Guard Troops and Commander of the National Guard Troops to work on a new regulation concerning the types of firearms that are available for ownership and circulation to civilians.

