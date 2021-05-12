Lithuania offers human rights recommendations to Latvia and Singapore

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 11 and 12 May, the Permanent Representative of Lithuania Ambassador Andrius Krivas took the floor at the 38th session of the Working Group of Universal Periodic Review (UPR) to address the human rights situation in Latvia and Singapore.

Lithuania commended Latvia’s active role in promoting and protecting human rights, especially as a current member of the UN Commission on the Status of Women and of the UN Economic and Social Council. Lithuania recommended Latvia to ratify the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, to design and implement concrete measures for the reduction of the gender pay gap, and to increase cooperation with civil society organizations in project activities to combat all types of discrimination, including hate speech.

At Singapore’s UPR, Lithuania appreciated Singapore’s progress in promoting and protecting human rights and recommended Singapore to introduce an immediate moratorium on death penalty, with a view to its future complete abolition. Lithuania also recommended to raise the minimum age of criminal responsibility to an internationally accepted standard, and to establish an independent national human rights institution in line with the Paris Principles.

The Universal Periodic Review is a human rights mechanism employed since 2008. The UPR assesses the human rights situation in each individual country and provides recommendations for improvements. At the end of each UPR cycle, UN Members produce reports about the implementation of the adopted recommendations and overall progress in the area of human rights. Countries undergo the UPR every five years. Lithuania had its reviews in 2011 and 2017. The third-cycle review will take place in January 2022.

MIL OSI