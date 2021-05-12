Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis meets with the Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 12 May, during his official visit to Italy, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis met with the Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See in Vatican. During the conversation, the interlocutors welcomed intensive and fruitful relations between Lithuania and the Holy See.

During the meeting at the Apostolic Palace, it was agreed that the two countries shared similar views on fundamental human rights, human honour and dignity, and had a common aspiration to act vigorously in the area of religious freedom.The meeting focused on the situation in Belarus and Ukraine. Landsbergis expressed Lithuania’s position on Russia’s aggressive actions in the region and on relations with Russia.The heads of diplomacy of Lithuania and the Holy See shared the same views on ensuring equal access to COVID-19 vaccines for all people in the context of the growing vaccine gap between rich and poor countries.Landsbergis thanked the Secretary for Relations with States for the Holy See’s policy of non-recognition of the annexation of Lithuania in support of the activities of the Lithuanian Catholic Church and of the Embassy of Lithuania during the period of occupation, as well as for the contribution by the Lithuanian Catholic Church to the freedom fights and to the restoration of independence. Landsbergis and Gallagher agreed to continue the dialogue between the two countries based on mutual trust.

