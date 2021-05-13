Bank of Russia and Bank of Mauritius sign Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation Agreement

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

12 May 2021

News

Bank of Russia and Bank of Mauritius have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to improve bilateral cooperation and a Cooperation Agreement to Counteract Cyber Attacks.

The Memorandum of Understanding is aimed at improving the cooperation of both countries’ financial regulators on issues related to monetary policy, payment systems, financial infrastructure, foreign exchange regulation, cross-border settlements, etc.

The Cooperation Agreement to Counteract Cyber Attacks will help formalise the process of exchanging information related to information security threats between the central banks of Russia and Mauritius.

