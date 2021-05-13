Conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The UN Secretary-General extended his greetings to the President of Russia on the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and noted the Soviet Union’s special contribution to the liberation of the world from Nazism.

Vladimir Putin emphasised the need to enhance the role of the UNO in international affairs underscoring the unique nature of this organisation, designed to strengthen the interaction of the international community on all important matters of our time.

The parties stressed the importance of building up collective efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The Russian side reaffirmed its interest in further cooperation with the UNO and its specialised agencies to promote vaccination and treatment of this dangerous disease.

Vladimir Putin and Antonio Guterres exchanged views on a number of current regional matters.

In light of the recent escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, they agreed that the current priority is to stop violence on both sides and ensure the safety of the civilian population. They expressed support for the two-state solution based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and generally recognised international legal norms.

Considering the humanitarian situation in Syria, the parties expressed concern over the tightening of unilateral sanctions against the legitimate authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic. They agreed to intensify the coordinated efforts between Russia and UN agencies in facilitating the return of refugees and internally displaced persons, providing humanitarian aid, and restoring the country’s economy and social infrastructure. Other priorities include the advancement of the intra-Syrian constitutional process.

Furthermore, the sides discussed matters concerning conflict resolution in Libya and Yemen, and the current situation in Afghanistan.

Joint steps in environmental protection, including in the context of climate change, also received attention during the meeting.

Preparations for the Global Conference on Interreligious and Interethnic Dialogue that Russia is to host in 2022 as the central event of the UNESCO International Decade for the Rapprochement of Cultures were also touched upon.

