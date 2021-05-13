Greetings on 75th anniversary of Russian Space Systems

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The history of this company is inseparable from the outstanding achievements and work victories of several generations of scientists, designers, engineers, specialists and production workers. These talented professionals, loyal to the interests of their Motherland, stood at the origins of Russian space equipment engineering. They established and developed this industry’s glorious traditions.

It is important that today’s team cherishes the rich scientific, creative and conceptual legacy of their predecessors, bravely implements modern technology and successfully tackles demanding tasks. I am convinced they will continue to do so.”

MIL OSI