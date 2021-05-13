Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and the President of the National Assembly of Armenia discussed Armenia’s reform process, the security situation in the region

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 13 May, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis met with Ararat Mirzoyan, President of the National Assembly of Armenia, who was visiting Lithuania. The politicians continued their discussion that began in Yerevan a few weeks ago on the reform process in Armenia, its cooperation with the European Union, and the security situation in the South Caucasus.

The delegation of the Armenian Parliament visited Lithuania shortly after snap elections were announced. “I believe that snap elections on 20 June will go smoothly. It is very important that as many international observers as possible are sent to the elections. This would help to raise voter confidence in the legitimacy of the election process and its outcomes,” said Landsbergis.

The Foreign Minister also noted that our country was ready to continue providing political and practical support for the changes taking place in Armenia that would contribute to a stronger and more prosperous South Caucasian state. Landsbergis also highlighted the need for greater EU involvement and opportunities offered by cooperation between the European Union and Armenia, including financial and expert support for reforms. The Foreign Minister and the President of the National Assembly of Armenia also discussed the situation of the region, which was still tense due to many unresolved issues. The people of Armenia still grapple with the aftermath of the second Nagorno-Karabakh war, which broke out in autumn 2020.

