Broad Money Supply as of May 1, 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
BYN mln
Indicators
01/01/2021
01/02/2021
01/03/2021
01/04/2021
01/05/2021
1. Cash in circulation – М0
4,124.0
4,106.6
4,210.5
4,140.0
4,118.5
2. Transferable deposits
6,159.3
5,925.3
5,815.3
5,536.5
5,450.6
2.1. Natural persons
2,845.6
2,900.8
3,180.5
2,674.1
2,806.8
2.2. Legal entities^
3,313.7
3,024.5
2,634.8
2,862.4
2,643.9
Monetary aggregate – M1
10,283.4
10,031.9
10,025.9
9,676.5
9,569.1
3. Other deposits
9,180.7
8,992.1
9,225.1
9,391.6
8,935.1
3.1. Natural persons
4,532.6
4,599.3
4,649.0
4,678.3
4,655.7
3.2. Legal entities^
4,648.2
4,392.8
4,576.1
4,713.4
4,279.3
Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2
19,464.1
19,024.0
19,250.9
19,068.2
18,504.2
4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency
1,352.1
1,516.9
1,586.9
1,442.0
1,562.7
Ruble money supply – M2*
20,816.2
20,540.9
20,837.8
20,510.2
20,066.9
5. Deposits in foreign currency
28,375.3
28,682.2
28,684.2
28,810.1
28,315.0
5.1. Transferable deposits
9,595.5
9,470.1
9,815.9
10,083.6
9,552.2
5.1.1. Natural persons
3,120.7
3,312.0
3,369.5
3,403.5
3,466.0
5.1.2. Legal entities^
6,474.8
6,158.0
6,446.3
6,680.1
6,086.2
5.2. Other deposits
18,779.8
19,212.1
18,868.3
18,726.5
18,762.8
5.2.1. Natural persons
11,965.2
12,000.0
11,789.3
11,648.9
11,195.4
5.2.2. Legal entities^
6,814.6
7,212.1
7,079.0
7,077.7
7,567.4
6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency
1,509.3
1,512.9
1,509.1
1,485.2
1,462.9
7. Precious metals deposits
99.8
98.8
96.3
91.1
94.8
Broad money – M3
50,800.7
50,834.8
51,127.4
50,896.6
49,939.6
For information:
Deposits in foreign currency, USD m
11,002.9
10,935.7
11,023.9
10,978.6
11,053.7
Natural persons
5,849.8
5,838.1
5,825.9
5,736.0
5,723.5
Legal entities^
5,153.1
5,097.6
5,198.0
5,242.6
5,330.1
1. Transferable deposits
3,720.8
3,610.7
3,772.4
3,842.5
3,729.0
1.1. Natural persons
1,210.1
1,262.8
1,295.0
1,297.0
1,353.1
1.2. Legal entities^
2,510.7
2,347.9
2,477.5
2,545.6
2,375.9
2. Other deposits
7,282.1
7,325.0
7,251.5
7,136.1
7,324.7
2.1. Natural persons
4,639.7
4,575.3
4,530.9
4,439.0
4,370.5
2.2. Legal entities^
2,642.4
2,749.8
2,720.6
2,697.1
2,954.2
Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m
585.3
576.8
580.0
566.0
571.1
Precious metals deposits, USD m
38.7
37.7
37.0
34.7
37.0
^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.