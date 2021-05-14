Broad Money Supply as of May 1, 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

BYN mln

Indicators

01/01/2021

01/02/2021

01/03/2021

01/04/2021

01/05/2021

1. Cash in circulation – М0

4,124.0

4,106.6

4,210.5

4,140.0

4,118.5

2. Transferable deposits

6,159.3

5,925.3

5,815.3

5,536.5

5,450.6

2.1. Natural persons

2,845.6

2,900.8

3,180.5

2,674.1

2,806.8

2.2. Legal entities^

3,313.7

3,024.5

2,634.8

2,862.4

2,643.9

Monetary aggregate – M1

10,283.4

10,031.9

10,025.9

9,676.5

9,569.1

3. Other deposits

9,180.7

8,992.1

9,225.1

9,391.6

8,935.1

3.1. Natural persons

4,532.6

4,599.3

4,649.0

4,678.3

4,655.7

3.2. Legal entities^

4,648.2

4,392.8

4,576.1

4,713.4

4,279.3

Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2

19,464.1

19,024.0

19,250.9

19,068.2

18,504.2

4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency

1,352.1

1,516.9

1,586.9

1,442.0

1,562.7

Ruble money supply – M2*

20,816.2

20,540.9

20,837.8

20,510.2

20,066.9

5. Deposits in foreign currency

28,375.3

28,682.2

28,684.2

28,810.1

28,315.0

5.1. Transferable deposits

9,595.5

9,470.1

9,815.9

10,083.6

9,552.2

5.1.1. Natural persons

3,120.7

3,312.0

3,369.5

3,403.5

3,466.0

5.1.2. Legal entities^

6,474.8

6,158.0

6,446.3

6,680.1

6,086.2

5.2. Other deposits

18,779.8

19,212.1

18,868.3

18,726.5

18,762.8

5.2.1. Natural persons

11,965.2

12,000.0

11,789.3

11,648.9

11,195.4

5.2.2. Legal entities^

6,814.6

7,212.1

7,079.0

7,077.7

7,567.4

6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency

1,509.3

1,512.9

1,509.1

1,485.2

1,462.9

7. Precious metals deposits

99.8

98.8

96.3

91.1

94.8

Broad money – M3

50,800.7

50,834.8

51,127.4

50,896.6

49,939.6

For information:

Deposits in foreign currency, USD m

11,002.9

10,935.7

11,023.9

10,978.6

11,053.7

Natural persons

5,849.8

5,838.1

5,825.9

5,736.0

5,723.5

Legal entities^

5,153.1

5,097.6

5,198.0

5,242.6

5,330.1

1. Transferable deposits

3,720.8

3,610.7

3,772.4

3,842.5

3,729.0

1.1. Natural persons

1,210.1

1,262.8

1,295.0

1,297.0

1,353.1

1.2. Legal entities^

2,510.7

2,347.9

2,477.5

2,545.6

2,375.9

2. Other deposits

7,282.1

7,325.0

7,251.5

7,136.1

7,324.7

2.1. Natural persons

4,639.7

4,575.3

4,530.9

4,439.0

4,370.5

2.2. Legal entities^

2,642.4

2,749.8

2,720.6

2,697.1

2,954.2

Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m

585.3

576.8

580.0

566.0

571.1

Precious metals deposits, USD m

38.7

37.7

37.0

34.7

37.0

^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

