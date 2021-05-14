Greetings to participants, organisers and guests of the Russian Paralympic Committee’s Return to Life awards ceremony

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Belgorod is hospitably welcoming our outstanding athletes – the true heroes of sports, as well as their wonderful assistants and coaches. We are sincerely proud of the winners and their triumphs and achievements in the most prestigious national and international competitions. These courageous, strong-willed people have written bright pages in the history of the national and global Paralympic movement. They have helped others to believe in themselves and their capabilities. Traditionally, the Return to Life award is presented not only to the best Paralympic athletes, but also to their coaches.

I am sure that the 15th ceremony will be held in a solemn and inspiring atmosphere, and will become one of the significant events in the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Russian Paralympic Committee.”

The Russian Paralympic Committee’s Return to Life award is presented to Paralympic champions and prize-winners of world championships, World and European Cups who contributed to the development of adaptive physical fitness and sports in Russia.

